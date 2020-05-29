Refurbished iPhone XR Units Now Available from Apple

Apple has started selling refurbished units of the iPhone XR on its online store in select countries nearly 1.5 years after its launch. The company started selling refurbished units of the iPhone XS from the beginning of this year.

The refurbished iPhone XR units are available in selected colors and storage capacities. Depending on the model you buy, you are looking at a discount of around $100 to $120 off the retail price of the device. The 64Gb iPhone XR is available for $499 from Apple’s refurbished store while its MSRP is $599. Similarly, the 128GB and 256GB variants can be purchased for $5309 and $629, respectively.

All the refurbished iPhone XR units from Apple are SIM-unlocked meaning you can buy and activate them on any network you wish to. All refurbished iPhones from Apple ship with a new battery and outer shell which gives them a brand new look. They do, however, ship in a white box without any branding, though you will find all the accessories inside like you would with a new iPhone XR unit. All refurbished products from Apple are also tested, inspected, and cleaned properly before being put up for sale on its refurbished store. They also come with a one-year warranty which can be further extended using AppleCare+.

If you are looking to buy the iPhone XR, you should consider buying it from Apple’s refurbished store as you are essentially going to get a brand new device and you would also end up saving a decent amount of money in the process. Do make sure to pull the trigger on the model you want to buy as soon as possible as they don’t usually remain in stock for long.

