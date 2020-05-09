Rumor: Apple’s Premium Over-Ear Headphones Are Called AirPods Studio

Prolific leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple is going to retain the AirPods branding for its premium over-ear headphones. Codenamed B515, the headphones are seemingly going to be called AirPods Studio and carry a price tag of $349.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a premium pair of over-ear headphones. After the success of the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, in many ways, it does make sense for the company to launch a premium over-ear headphones. There were rumors that Apple could launch the headphones under the Beats branding but as per Prosser, that’s not going to happen.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

Apple’s AirPods branding has made a name for itself and it would make sense for the company to continue to launch products from its stable under the same name instead of the Beats branding. Rumors of Apple working on high-end over-ear headphones first surfaced back in 2018. They were rumored to launch in 2019 but their launch got delayed. The headphones should now launch this year especially since rumors around them have picked up steam, though Apple could always delay their launch to 2021 as it focuses on other more important products whose development has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The over-ear headphones will offer ANC and excellent sound quality. A report from Bloomberg had claimed that Apple is working on two designs: one featuring a leather-like fabric and the other being fitness-focused and using lighter, breathable material with small perforations. The headphones would have a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides.”

Prosser had claimed last month that the over-ear headphones could be announced at WWDC 2020. Are you looking forward to Apple’s premium over-ear headphones? Drop a comment and let us know!