These Are the Safety Measures You Will Have to Follow When You Go to an Apple Store

Apple is opening 25 of its retail stores across the United States from this week and to go along with it, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail & People Deidre O’Brien has published a letter on the various steps the company will be taking for reopening its stores.

The letter states that it will be compulsory for Apple employees as well as customers to wear face masks or coverings while inside the store. Apple will be providing customers with face coverings if they are not carrying their own. Additionally, Apple will be testing the temperature of all customers at the entrance of their stores and they will also need to answer some health questions.

As a safety measure, all Apple retail stores will frequently carry out deep cleaning of display products, other highly trafficked areas, and surfaces throughout the day. To maintain social distancing, Apple will be focusing on limiting the number of customers who would be able to enter the store at any given time. It will also renew its focus on “one-on-one personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.” The safety measures are similar to what Apple started following when it re-opened its sole retail store outside of China in South Korea.

Below are all the safety measures that Apple is following for its retail stores and that customers will have to adhere to:

Face mask compulsory for all employees and customers entering the store

Temperature screening before entering the store and answering some health questions

Deep cleaning of display products and other highly trafficked areas

Limited number of customers will be allowed inside the store at any given time

Curbside pickup and drop off options

Its retail stores will also start offering curbside pickup and drop off options so that customers can pick up their products without having to enter the store. Customers also have the option to order products online from Apple’s store and get them delivered to their place.

Apple has started opening up its retail stores in selected parts of the world depending on the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The company had closed all its stores outside of Greater China since mid March.

Do you plan to visit an Apple Store soon? Or do you plan to switch to online to buy your Apple products? Let us know in the comments.