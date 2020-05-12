Second-Generation AirPods Get New Firmware Update

Apple’s second-generation AirPods have received a new firmware update. A software update with the same firmware version was released to the AirPods Pro a few days ago with slightly tweaked active noise cancellation and audio quality. However, those tweaks might not be included in the firmware update for the latest-generation AirPods.

A few days ago, Apple had released a new software update for the AirPods Pro with firmware version 2D15. Now, the same firmware version has been released for the company’s second-generation AirPods. Prior to this update, the AirPods were running firmware version 2A364.

While some AirPods Pro users said that they noticed improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the 2D15 firmware version, others said they couldn’t find a noticeable difference. However, second-gen AirPods don’t feature ANC, so it’s hard to know how the new firmware might affect the wireless earbuds.

Software updates to the AirPods lineup usually improve the performance, fixes bugs, and tweak features. However, Apple has not released any official changelog with the new software update, so we’ll have to wait and hear from users if they’ve noticed any change. You can check the firmware version on your AirPods by going to Settings > General > About > AirPods.

This update likely fixes a bug that caused some customers who were sent replacement AirPods running an unreleased firmware, stopping users from using replacement AirPods along with their existing ones (running 2D3 version) due to the firmware mismatch issue. To make sure that the new firmware gets installed on your AirPods, keep them in the case, start charging them, and keep your registered iOS or iPadOS device nearby.

In December, Apple released the 2C54 firmware update but swiftly pulled it, so users who didn’t get the update were left with the 2A364 version.