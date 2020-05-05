Spotify CEO is Hopeful Of Apple Further Opening Up to Third-Party Apps in the Long Term

Spotify and Apple are currently engaged in a major antitrust battle, with the music streaming giant filing a complaint against Apple in the EU last year. Based on the mounting pressure, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek expects Apple to further open up to third-party apps and services in the long term.

In its complaint against Apple to EU last year, Spotify talked about how Apple was using its dominant position to promote its own apps and services and limit competition from other services. It also highlighted via its ‘Time to Play Fair’ campaign on how Apple takes 30% of the generated revenue from IAPs for certain apps, but the rules are not applicable to the company’s own apps or that of Uber, Deliveroo, etc. Similarly, it noted how Apple held back app updates for Spotify and only allowed Apple Music to work properly with Siri, while other streaming services were not able to offer any kind of integration with it.

Apple did respond to Spotify’s allegations saying that it was due to the App Store that Spotify became so successful and how the company makes no contribution to the App Store because the majority of its customers use the free tier. Still, the company went ahead and opened up Siri and eased other restrictions in iOS to play better with other music streaming services.

“We’re very encouraged about being able to now finally use Siri as a way of building in voice support and also being available to build products for the Apple TV and Apple Watch, something that we haven’t been able to do until very recently,” Ek said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

While Spotify’s CEO talks about being able to add Spotify support to Siri in Apple Watch, it is important to note that the company only got around to doing it recently. Other music streaming services have offered a much better Apple Watch app for almost over a year now.

The complaints from Spotify did work to a certain degree as Apple opened up voice support in Siri to other non-Apple Music streaming services. There are still a lot of other limitations like third-party music apps not being supported on the HomePod or users being able to set their default music app on iPhone or iPad. However, Apple is planning on opening up more to third-party apps and services and will allow other music apps to run on the HomePod from later this year.

Do you use Spotify or Apple Music? If Spotify, what other changes do you think Apple needs to make in iOS so that Spotify can deliver an even better experience to its iPhone users?