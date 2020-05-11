Spotify Launches Shared Music Listening Feature Called Group Session

Today, Spotify is giving its users a feature they’ve wanted for so long: group listening. The music streaming giant is calling it Group Sessions. It will allow users in a group to control music playback and add tracks to the queue. However, the feature is only available in beta as of now.

Spotify is the first among major music streaming platform to roll out a group listening experience for its users. Starting today, Spotify Premium users can enjoy Group Sessions, a feature that would be useful for friends and family members, especially during these testing times.

Once a host shares their scannable Spotify code with others, they can join a Group Session. Multiple Spotify Premium users can join a session, and anyone in the group can play, pause, or skip music tracks. They can even add or remove songs from the current listening queue. Once there’s no activity, the Group Session will end automatically.

There doesn’t seem to be a limit as to how many users can be added to a Group Session. However, the Swedish firm says that it will continue to improve its group listening feature over time based on user feedback. People can act as a DJ using Group Sessions, and it could be a whole lot of fun.

Users could also build collaborative playlists with their friends and family members in the past, but Group Sessions offers actual music sharing in real-time. This feature has been in the making since last year, and reverse engineering enthusiast Jane Manchun first uncovered it.

Spotify has been adding small features and perks to its premium userbase, and that could be enough for it to attract more users from rival services such as Apple Music, Prime Music, and YouTube Music. In the past, Spotify offered free Google Home Mini and Hulu to its paying subscribers.