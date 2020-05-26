Spotify Removes 10,000-Song Limit for User’s Music Library

Spotify is making a lot of improvements to its music streaming apps and adding more podcasts to its library. Today, the company has removed a limitation that has irritated a few users who wanted to have a vast music collection in their libraries.

While Spotify has over 50 million songs in its content library, only 10,000 songs were allowed to be added to a user’s personal library. Today, the music streaming giant has removed that 10,000-song limit. All free and premium users can now add as many songs as they would like to their personal music libraries on Spotify.

Users have been asking to remove the limitation for years, but the company had defended the idea in the past. In 2017, Spotify had said that it had no plans to remove the 10,000-song limitation as less than 1 percent of its userbase was affected by it. However, the company seems to have had a change of heart (and maybe increasing competition from Apple Music).

This is no more. After today, you can add as many songs as you like to your Liked Songs on @Spotify I've been working with a small team on the refactoring necessary to pull this off for a while now. Very happy to see this finally out. https://t.co/1nSExF5o3V — Felipe O. Carvalho (@_Felipe) May 26, 2020

The company is still limiting the 10,000-song limit for playlists, and users can download only 10,000 songs to each of their five devices for offline listening. Spotify has announced that it may take a few hours or days for users to see the limit removed from their music library. So, don’t fret if you still see the “epic collection” error while trying to add more than 10,000 songs to your library.

Over the past couple of years, Spotify has been facing stiff competition from Apple Music. However, it still has more paying consumers than Apple does. The Swedish music streaming company has been focusing on adding podcasts as it is expected to be the next big business segment. It even acquired two popular podcasting apps, Anchor and Gimlet.

Our Take

Spotify is still the music streaming king, and it has been adding a host of features to its apps. It supports a lot more platforms than Apple Music does, and its apps a whole lot faster and leaner in comparison. With the 10,000-song limit removed, more users might be inclined to use Spotify.