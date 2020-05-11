Tenorshare iCareFone Makes iOS Backup Easier (Grab 40% Discount and Enter Giveaway)

Apple offers one of the best iPhone data backup/restore tools using iCloud or iTunes. While it works seamlessly among the Apple devices, it does come with some head-scratching limitations. For example, there is no way to selectively back up or restore iPhone data using iTunes. Users can only perform a full backup/restore via iTunes.

As a result, you can’t transfer contacts, messages, photos, social media chats individually from one device to another. Either use iCloud (which won’t work with Android) or go with full data restore using iTunes, which can be frustrating. This is where Tenorshare’s excellent iCareFone comes in.

What is Tenorshare iCareFone? And Why Should You Buy It?

Tenorshare’s iCareFone is a complete iPhone and iPad management app which offers tons of features often missing in Apple’s official solutions. iCareFone is available for both Windows and macOS. The toolkit lets you selectively backup/restore iPhone data to PC or Mac, provides one-click export photos to PC, social media (WhatsApp or Line) chat transfer from iPhone to Android, common fixes for iPhone issues, and more. It’s no surprise that the iCareFone is used by more than 76 million users in over 160 countries.

The good news is that Tenorshare is offering 10 free licenses (valid for 1 year) to iPhoneHacks readers. The toolkit supports all the major iPhones and iPads including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. It also works flawlessly with the latest version of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

iCareFone Features

Tenorshare’s iCareFone comes with the following functions:

Manage Device Files and Uninstall Apps

Selective Backup and Restore of iPhone Data

Transfer WhatsApp messages between iPhone and Android

iOS System Repair

One-click Export of Photos to PC/Mac

➤ iCareFone for PC or Mac – Download

iCareFone allows users to transfer iTunes media from iPhone to PC/Mac in just a single click. The good thing is, you can select which type of media you want to transfer. Connect your iPhone/iPad to PC/Mac using a USB cable. From the iCareFone home screen, click on the transfer device media (Music/TV) to Mac/PC. From the following menu, you can choose the type of media to transfer and tap on the transfer button at the bottom right corner.

iTunes media transfer works both ways in iCareFone. You can transfer iTunes media from PC/Mac to iPhone too. From the iCareFone home screen, tap on the Transfer Mac/PC Music, Podcasts, and TV to the device. The following menu will allow you to select the Mac/PC media. Select the type of media that you want to import and hit the transfer button at the bottom.

Manage Device Files and Uninstall Apps

iCareFone can be the perfect file manager for your iPhone on the Mac/PC. You can view, import/export files, and even delete files on your iPhone using the app. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Connect the iPhone/iPad to PC/Mac using data cable and open the iCareFone software.

Step 2: Move to the Manage section and it will showcase the Photos, Audio, Videos, Contacts, Apps, Messages, and Bookmarks of the iPhone.

Step 3: Select the files and you can export them to the PC/Mac. Click on the Delete option to erase them. From the Apps section, one can also Uninstall the apps on the connected device. During photos export, I like how the software asks users to convert images from HEIC format to JPG or PNG.

Selective Backup and Restore of iPhone Data

This is one of the best features of iCareFone. The software allows you to selectively backup and restore iPhone data (something that’s not possible with iTunes). From the iCareFone home, navigate to the Backup & Restore menu, and here you see the iPhone data neatly categorized in Private Data, Media, and App Data. Select the options that you want to backup, add a backup path, and hit the Backup button. This feature can be very useful if you want to backup and restore WhatsApp data.

The software also allows you to view and restore data from the previous backup files.

Transfer WhatsApp Data from iPhone to Android

WhatsApp, the world’s biggest IM (Instant Messaging) app doesn’t offer a direct way to transfer messages from iPhone to Android or vice versa. Enter iCareFone. The software allows you to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android, from Android to iPhone, from iOS to iOS, or from Android to Android using the built-in tool.

Step 1: Plug your iPhone to PC/Mac using data cable.

Step 2: Open iCareFone and navigate to Social App Transfer menu.

Step 3: You can select either WhatsApp or Line transfer.

Step 4: Open WhatsApp transfer and it will ask you to connect the destination device where you want to transfer the WhatsApp data.

Hit Transfer and see the live transfer progress. The transfer process will take time according to the size of the WhatsApp data.

iOS System Repair

iCareFone allows you to fix the common iOS problems. You can simply restore the device and repair the iOS system to fix bugs as Apple logo stuck on the screen, iPhone getting warm, battery issues, infinite boot, and so on. Navigate to More Tools -> iOS System Repair and bring back the device to normal mode.

One-click Export Photos to Computer

iCareFone provides the ability to export all the iPhone/iPad photos to PC or Mac using the one-click option. If you are frequently backing up the photos from iPhone to PC/Mac, use this option for a quick photos transfer.

Connect iPhone to PC/Mac, open iCareFone, and navigate to More Tools menu. Tap on the One-click Export Photos option under the Transfer Tools and it will quickly export the photos. In my limited time of testing, the function worked flawlessly.

Buy Tenorshare iCareFone

iCareFone trial version allows you to manage and transfer only 10 files. The registered software will unlock features such as iOS system repair, social app transfer, unlimited files management, backup, restore, and more.

Users can either go with a subscription or a lifetime license. It costs $56 for 1 PC/Mac per year or you can opt for a lifetime license at $70. The good news is, iPhoneHacks readers can get a 40% discount using the D8TA8A coupon code during checkout.

We also have 10 free licenses of iCareFone (valid for 1 year) to giveaway. To participate in the giveaway, just comment below mentioning why you want to use iCareFone and which features you are most looking forward to managing your iPhone like a pro. We will hand-pick 10 relevant comments among them.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.