Some Third-Party Cables and Chargers Not Working with iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard

A few weeks ago, Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro lineup along with the brand new Magic Keyboard accessory. The refreshed Magic Keyboard features backlit keys, a trackpad, and a passthrough USB Type-C port for charging and connecting accessories. However, it seems to be causing issues while using some third-party charging products.

It is being reported that Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is not supporting some third-party cables and charging adapters. Several users have noticed that there are issues with passthrough charging when using the Magic Keyboard with third-party accessories.

The iPad Pro seems to be displaying the ‘Not Charging’ message in the status bar, next to the battery icon. This issue seems to be creeping up even while using MFi-certified third-party charging cables and adapters via the Magic Keyboard’s passthrough charging feature. When connected to the iPad Pro directly, those cables and adapters seem to be working fine.

Some users faced issues while charging the iPad Pro via the Magic Keyboard using Anker’s USB-PD certified PowerPort Atom adapter and Apple’s official USB Type-C cable. Other users don’t seem to be facing this issue, so it is possible that only a few third-party accessories are unsupported by the Magic Keyboard.

Our Take

It is not clear if this issue stems from a bug within Apple’s accessory or with products from third-party brands. Only further investigation would reveal the root cause of the issue, and this might take several days. Hopefully, the Cupertino-based firm would be able to solve the issue through a software update.

Right now, the best way to charge an iPad Pro via the 2020 Magic Keyboard is to use Apple’s official USB Type-C cable and the company’s official USB PD charging adapter. Have you been facing issues with third-party chargers and cables when charging the iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.