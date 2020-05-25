Top Reasons to Jailbreak iOS 13 – iOS 13.5

The jailbreak community has since plenty of activity right from the initial release of iOS 13. Unlike the last few years, an iOS 13 jailbreak has been released for every major point release of the OS. With iOS 13.5 though, things have gone up a notch as the Unc0ver team has updated their tool with iOS 13.5 jailbreak based on a 0-day exploit. If you are wondering if you should get around to jailbreaking your iPhone or not, read this article to help make that decision.

This is the first time in years that an iOS jailbreak has been released using a 0-day exploit. iOS 13.5 is also the very latest release of the OS from Apple which further makes this jailbreak more useful. Another important thing about Unc0ver 5.0.0 is that it is a relatively stable jailbreak compared to previous non-Checkm8 jailbreak tools. Some of the previous iOS 13 jailbreak tools were too buggy and one had to try jailbreaking their device multiple times for the entire process to be successful. With Unc0ver 5.0.0 though, that is not the case as the entire jailbreaking process is stable and so far reliability concerns have not been raised as well.

Jailbreaking your iPhone in this day and age makes sense if you are tired of certain iOS limitations and want to bypass them. With jailbreak tweaks, you can not only do that but also add some useful new features to your device. There’s one thing though, with every new release of iOS, Apple is giving one less reason to jailbreak their iPhone. Like with iOS 13, the company added Dark mode to the OS, a feature which was previously common for people to jailbreak their iPhone for.

Read: How to Jailbreak iOS 13.5 on iPhone or iPad Using Unc0ver Jailbreak

Top Reasons to Jailbreak iOS 13

6. Ability to Lock Apps

Apple might have claimed once that iOS is the world’s most advanced mobile operating system, but it lacks plenty of features that could be a deal-breaker for some. For a company that focuses so much on security and privacy, iOS 13 lacks a basic feature of allowing one to lock any of the installed apps on their device. A jailbreak tweak like BioProtect XS ($2.99) will easily let you lock installed apps on your iPhone. Even better, the tweak uses Face ID or Touch ID for authentication purposes so you won’t have to enter the unlock PIN to open any locked application. Apart from locking apps, you can use the jailbreak tweak to also lock down access to folders, Settings app, toggle system settings, SIM unlock, and more.

Repo: http://limneos.net/repo/

5. Call Recording

Another glaring omission in iOS and iPhone is the inability to record calls. Yes, in some parts of the world it is illegal to record calls, but there can still be plenty of reasons as to why one would want to record a call. If you jailbreak your iPhone, you can use the Call Recorder X+ jailbreak tweak ($2.99) to record calls. This tweak will not only let you record regular voice calls, but you can also use it to record VoIP calls done on WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime, etc. You can also directly sync all your recorded calls to Dropbox or Google Drive. To comply with local laws, Call Recorder X+ can play a beep every 20 seconds as a way to inform the other party that the call is being recorded.

Repo: https://repo.packix.com/package/org.hacx.callrecorderxplus/

4. Change Default Apps

Another iOS limitation that you can overcome by jailbreaking your iPhone is the ability to change the default apps. It is frustrating that even after so many iOS releases Apple does not allow one to change the default system app to a third-party one. Apple might allow one to set the default apps in iOS 14, but as of now, this is not possible.

On a jailbroken iPhone though, you can achieve this using some jailbreak tweaks. You will have to use multiple jailbreak tweaks for this, but after that you would no longer be forced to use Apple Music, Apple Maps, or Mail app. You can set any third-party app of your choice as the default system apps. Some of the jailbreak tweaks that you will need to use for this includes SpotiPlay and MapsOpener.

3. Themes

Back in the day, theming iOS was one of the key reasons as to why people jailbreak’d their iPhone. This still stands true in 2020 as you can apply themes on a jailbroken iPhone to refresh its UI. Depending on your choice, you can change the system icons, give the dock a new look, change the system UI accents, and more. A theme can go a long way in refreshing the UI/UX of your iPhone and breathe a new lease of life into it. Check out the video embedded below to get an overview of some beautiful themes that are available for a jailbroken iOS 13 iPhone.

2. Filza

Despite Apple introducing the Files app in iOS 11 and further improving it in iOS 12 and iOS 13, file management is still a pain in iOS 13. The app does not provide one with access to the internal storage or system files and despite the Files app acting as a file manager, one has very limited control over file management on their iPhone. On a jailbroken iPhone though, you can use a file manager like Filza to easily gain access to system files and edit them. A full-blown file manager like Filza makes managing files on a jailbroken iPhone a breeze and if you tend to carry a lot of documents and data on your iPhone, this app could be a strong reason for you to jailbreak your device.

Repo: BigBoss

1. Activator

All the jailbreak tweaks that I have mentioned so far will let you bypass one or the other limitations in iOS 13. Activator, however, is a jailbreak tweak that aims to further enrich the experience of using your iPhone by adding some incredibly useful shortcuts to it. The jailbreak tweak allows one to assign custom actions in response to triggers like pressing the volume buttons or gestures like a three-finger pinch etc. If you had ever jailbroken your iPhone back in the day, you would have probably used Activator as well. Even after all these years, it remains among the most powerful and useful jailbreak tweaks out there.

Repo: https://rpetri.ch/cydia/activator/beta/

If you do end up jailbreaking your iPhone, there are plenty of other useful jailbreak tweaks that you must try. Find a list of some of the best iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 jailbreak tweak here.

