Twitter Is Testing a New Feature That Lets You Choose Who Can Reply to Your Tweets

Twitter is testing a cool new feature that lets users limit who can reply to their Tweets. The setting is doing rounds since the beginning of this year and seems to have made it to the testing phase. Users can simply tap a small glove icon in the corner. This will fetch the “ Who Can Reply” window.

Thanks to “Who can Reply Feature,” users should be able to keep their Twitter timeline free of trolls. You get three options “Everyone,” “People You Follow,” and “People You Mention.” The first option will allow anyone to respond to your tweets. The People You Follow option will only allow accounts that you follow to respond. The third option, People You Mention, will allow people you have mentioned before in your tweets to respond.

The reply icon will be greyed for people who cant reply. However, they will still be able to view others’ replies, Retweet, and like the specific Tweets. It is tough to have a fruitful conversation on Twitter. Most of the time, strangers end up hijacking the thread without adding any meaning. In some cases, bots or troll accounts end up polluting the conversation. Facebook already has a similar feature called “Custom options” for posts.

Currently, the feature is available only for a limited group across iOS and Android. Furthermore, the feature is still in the testing phase and there is no guarantee of universal implementation. Twitter believes the new feature will “give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start.”

In the recent past, the openness of Twitter has negatively affected the chance to have a meaningful discussion. Moreover, fake accounts hijack threads and eventually kill the conversation. The new feature will let you limit who replies to a specific Tweet without having to block the person/account.

What do you think of the new Twitter feature? Share your thoughts in the comments below.