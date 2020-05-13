Video: New iPad Pro Running Age of Empires, Sim City on Windows 95

It is always nostalgic to see modern devices running retro games and operating systems. This time around a YouTuber has managed to run Windows 95 on the latest iPad Pro. And thats not all, the video also shows iPad Pro running some of the most popular 90’s games including Age of Empires II, RollerCoaster Tycoon, and The Sims.

It is refreshing to witness games that are more than 20 years old being played on a touch screen released in 2020. The YouTube channel, Hacking Jules uses a VM (Virtual Machine) running Windows 95. Furthermore, they have also put up a tutorial in case you are interested in playing retro games on the new iPad Pro. Interestingly, most of the in-game controls and features seem to be working just fine accross all games.

Earlier, we have seen videos of iPhone X, Apple Watch running Windows 95 and now the new iPad Pro joins the club. That said, running older versions of the operating system on VM is something you can do at your own risk. You can choose between Parallels Access, VMWare Horizon, and Amazon Workplaces in order to run Windows on iPad Pro.

The 2020 iPad Pro comes with Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip which features an eight-core GPU, eight-core CPU, and a Neural Engine. Apple has also improved thermal management for further performance improvement. Despite these performance improvements, Apple claims the iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and gigabit LTE support for faster downloads.