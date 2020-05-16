watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 5 Adds Three New Watch Faces

After releasing watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 4 two weeks ago, Apple released the fifth developer beta build of watchOS 6.2.5 for the Apple Watch. Although there was no official changelog from Apple, and we weren’t expecting the company to add any new feature, there seem to be new watch faces in the new update.

The watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 5 update that was released to developers on May 14 seems to have brought along three new watch faces. These are 2020 versions of the Pride series watch faces, and they are available in the form of customization options for Gradient, Pride Analog, and Pride Digital watch faces.

Apple’s new Pride watch faces now feature more pastel color shades compared to previous versions of the watch faces. The company had first released the Pride celebration watch face during WWDC 2018 two years ago. Last year, the company added a 2019 style to the watch face with revamped animations and also introduced a completely new Pride Analog watch face.

Touching the watch face also disturbs the layout and you can see a vibrating animation that co-relates with how fast you’re touching it. The Pride Analog 2020 watch face changes the colors of rectangles every time you raise your wrist. The stripes watch face lacks separation between each stripe when compared to 2018 and 2019 versions of the watch face.

The Gradient watch face isn’t included under the Pride branding. The colors of the watch face keep changing with the moving seconds hand. The watch face can also be used in full-screen and circular layouts. Some of the settings corresponding to the new watch faces are missing from the Apple Watch app for the iPhone, and we expect Apple to fix it with the next beta or final release.

What do you think about these new Pride watch faces for the Apple Watch? Tell us about your favorite in the comments section below.