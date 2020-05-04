Apple has so far released three beta releases of iOS 13.5 so far. The company had released the first two beta builds under the iOS 13.4.5 name before changing it to iOS 13.5 with the third beta. So, with three beta builds out, when will Apple release iOS 13.5 to the public?

iOS 13.5 is going to be a minor release from Apple that will primarily focus on bug fixes and stability improvements. The highlight of the update is that it will introduce the exposure notifications API a.k.a contact tracing API for government health bodies across the world. The other notable changes made by Apple in iOS 13.5 include your iPhone skipping directly to the passcode screen if it detects one wearing a mask, the ability to disable large tiles in FaceTime group calls, and the option to share Apple Music songs directly to Instagram and Facebook stories.

Apple is likely going to release another beta of iOS 13.5 this week before releasing the final build of the OS to the public towards the middle of the month.

Are you looking forward to iOS 13.5 release? If so, is it because Face ID will be smart enough to recognize you are wearing a mask and jump directly to the passcode screen? Or is it due to the new contact tracing API?