New Band-Aid like Flexible Sensor Can Detect Coronavirus and Sync the Data with an iPad

As the world reels under the ongoing pandemic situation, technology has once again come to the rescue. We have seen a fair share of contact tracing apps designed to combat coronavirus and this includes the exposure notifications developed by Apple and Google. A newly developed wireless sensor sticks to your skin like a band-aid and checks the onslaught of COVID-19. The wireless sensor is capable of monitoring signs of coronavirus and the stage of the illness.

The wireless sensor is developed by Northwestern University and is using algorithms created by Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. The sensor is flexible, resembles a band-aid, and needs to be placed in a strategic position. Strategic because this is the point where your throat and chest converge and is perfect to detect coughing or breathing issues.

The most recent studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggest that the earliest signs of a COVID-19 infection are fever, coughing, and difficulty in breathing. Our device sits at the perfect location on the body — the suprasternal notch — to measure respiratory rate, sounds and activity because that’s where airflow occurs near the surface of the skin

Furthermore, the sensor automatically syncs to an iPad while it is charged and the data can be accessed via a companion app.

Once a day you peel it off and place it on a wireless charger, which triggers the patch to sync its stored data with a nearby iPad. From there the data is uploaded to a HIPAA-compliant cloud where a proprietary AI algorithm examines it for anomalies related to COVID-19. The device has no external ports for power or connectivity, making it easier to disinfect.

Thats not all, the sensor also detects heart rate and temperature. Interestingly the setup uses digital filtering algorithms that are trained to look for certain signs in the data. As far as reliability is concerned, the sensor is already tested on twenty-five test subjects across two weeks. The researchers claim that 1,500 hours of history is a good start.

Our Take

Early diagnosis of COVID-19 is very important. It not only helps the patients recover faster but also helps stop the virus from spreading further. The wireless sensor might not be entirely accurate. However, it will still serve the purpose of diagnosing symptoms that are similar to coronavirus. In other words, continuous patient monitoring is key.