WWDC 2020 Will Start from June 22

Apple has finally announced that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 22. This time around, the company is going to hold a virtual event. It had announced back in March that it won’t be holding a physical WWDC event this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event will air on the Apple Developer website and the Developer app. Typically, Apple charges developers for a ticket to attend WWDC. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the event will take place virtually and is free for all developers. Apple is expected to announce iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and the next version of macOS possibly alongside some new hardware devices at the event.

WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.

Apple typically holds WWDC in the first week of June. The delay this time around in holding the event can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a number of companies to cancel their physical annual developer events and instead hold them online. Google, for example, canceled its physical I/O event and then eventually canceled the online-only event as well.

Apple used to offer a scholarship to WWDC for the winner of the Swift Student Challenge. Despite the WWDC 2020 being virtual, young developers can submit their application and still take part in Swift Student Challenge. Apple highlights that the talent of young developers will not go unnoticed. Winners will get an exclusive WWDC jacket alongside a pin set. Meanwhile, Apple suggests developers access all WWDC related information on the Apple Developer app.