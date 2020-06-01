Apple’s First MacBook Pro with Retina Display Will Soon Be ‘Obsolete’

Apple is going to retire its first-ever MacBook Pro with Retina display in 30 days. Once that happens, the MacBook Pro will be labeled ‘Obsolete’ and will not be serviced in any capacity by Apple. Service centers will no longer be able to order parts for obsolete products and provide any sort of hardware service.

Well, if you happen to be holding tight to a 2012 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, this is your last chance to get it repaired at Apple. The MacBook Pro will be labeled ‘Obsolete’ starting June 30th, nearly eight years after it was first launched. Apple products that have been discontinued for more than 7 years are branded ‘Obsolete’. However, the company has made some exceptions, for instance, Monster branded Beats products are obsolete no matter when you have purchased them.

The 2012 MacBook Pro was the first one to feature Retina display. Furthermore, it offered arrived with a design overhaul making it sleeker than its predecessor. The 2012 MacBook Pro came without a CD/DVD port, and an Ethernet port. For the uninitiated, Retina display is a marketing term used by Apple for displays with high resolution and pixel density.

Even after being branded as ‘Obsolete’ by Apple, you can still get your 2012 MacBook Pro services/repaired at independent repair shops. If you are someone who likes to get their hands dirty, then you can refer to iFixit’s DIY repair guides for MacBook Pro. Interestingly, the 2012 MacBook Pro was categorized as ‘Vintage’ in 2018 and is currently being serviced as part of a pilot program.

Our Take

Apple categorizes old and discontinued products in two ways. The product is branded ‘Vintage’ if it has stopped selling between 5 to 7 years ago. Users will still be able to procure parts and service from Apple for Vintage products. If it is more than 7 years since the product has stopped selling then it is Obsolete and users will no longer be able to avail support/repair services from Apple.