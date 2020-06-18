New Report Claims 2020 iPhones Will Feature Snapdragon X60 5G Modem

Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that 2020 iPhones will use Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem. The 2020 iPhones will be the first Apple device to support 5G. Now a new report by Digitimes claims that 2020 iPhones will use Qualcomm X60 as opposed to X55.

According to the report, Apple’s chip partner TSMC is expected to start manufacturing A14 chips and Snapdragon X60 for the upcoming iPhones. Apple is expected to pull the wraps from iPhone 12 series later this year. This means we have contradictory reports when it comes to modem used on upcoming iPhones.

The Digitimes report is titled “TSMC to start chip production for next-gen iPhones in June.” It goes without saying that Snapdragon X60 is better than X55. The Snapdragon X60 offers better power efficiency and is capable of aggregating both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. Combining both mmWave and sub-6GHz waves helps in achieving high-speed and low latency networks.

Every piece of new hardware goes through rigorous testing. The Snapdragon X60 was announced in February this year and Apple will need a considerable amount of time to test the same. Furthermore, Qualcomm themselves said that 5G smartphones with Snapdragon X60 will launch in 2021. This argument casts a doubt on the claims that 2020 iPhones will use Snapdragon X60 5G.

Apple usually announced new iPhones in September. However, the launch might be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, a report said that iPhone 12 is still on track and will be announced in September. It is also rumored that the iPhone 12 series will come with 128GB Base Storage and 6GB of RAM.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models including iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and an iPhone Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.