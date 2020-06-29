59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and Clash of Kings Banned in India: Here’s the Complete List

China Flag

Earlier today, India banned various Android and iOS apps of Chinese origin. The list of banned Chinese apps includes massively popular apps like TikTok, Clash of Kings, and UC Browser. This move by the Government of India comes after border tensions with China.

The Indian government has blocked 59 apps developed by Chinese firms or have Chinese links. Sources from intelligence agencies claim that these apps have been violating the terms of usage and have been malware or spyware. It is also being reported that these apps have been compromising user privacy.

The list includes TikTok, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, Helo, Likee, DU Battery Save, CM Browser, Club Factory, WeChat, Weibo, ES File Explorer, Vivo Video, Meitu, Vigo Video, DU Recorder, DU Cleaner, Cam Master, and Mobile Legends. Some apps developed by Xiaomi have also been banned in India, and they include Mi Community and Mi Video Call.

Within minutes of this announcement, the Government of India’s own TikTok account, which had more than 1 million followers, has been disabled. In a statement released this evening, the Indian government said that the apps were blocked because they were “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.

A statement from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology mentions that the agency had received recommendations from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs for banning these apps on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. You can see the complete list of banned apps below.

  1. APUS Browser
  2. Baidu Map
  3. Baidu Translate
  4. Beauty Plus
  5. Bigo Live
  6. Cache Cleaner DU App Studio
  7. Cam Scanner
  8. Clash of Kings
  9. Clean Master
  10. Club Factory
  11. CM Browser
  12. DU Battery Saver
  13. DU Browser
  14. DU Cleaner
  15. DU Recorder
  16. ES File Explorer
  17. Hago Play With New Friends
  18. Helo
  19. Kwai
  20. Likee
  21. Mail Master
  22. Mi Community
  23. Mi Video Call
  24. Mobile Legends DU Privacy
  25. New Video Status
  26. Newsdog
  27. Parallel Space
  28. Photo Wonder
  29. QQ International
  30. QQ Launcher
  31. QQ Mail
  32. QQ Music
  33. QQ Newsfeed
  34. QQ Player
  35. QQ Security Center
  36. ROMWE
  37. SelfieCity
  38. ShareIt
  39. Shein
  40. Sweet Selfie
  41. TikTok
  42. U Video
  43. UC Browser
  44. UC News
  45. V Fly Status Video
  46. Vault Hide
  47. Virus Cleaner
  48. Viva Video
  49. Vmate
  50. We Meet
  51. WeChat
  52. Weibo
  53. WeSync
  54. Wonder Camera
  55. Xender
  56. YouCam Makeup