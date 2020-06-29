59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and Clash of Kings Banned in India: Here’s the Complete List

Earlier today, India banned various Android and iOS apps of Chinese origin. The list of banned Chinese apps includes massively popular apps like TikTok, Clash of Kings, and UC Browser. This move by the Government of India comes after border tensions with China.

The Indian government has blocked 59 apps developed by Chinese firms or have Chinese links. Sources from intelligence agencies claim that these apps have been violating the terms of usage and have been malware or spyware. It is also being reported that these apps have been compromising user privacy.

The list includes TikTok, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, Helo, Likee, DU Battery Save, CM Browser, Club Factory, WeChat, Weibo, ES File Explorer, Vivo Video, Meitu, Vigo Video, DU Recorder, DU Cleaner, Cam Master, and Mobile Legends. Some apps developed by Xiaomi have also been banned in India, and they include Mi Community and Mi Video Call.

Within minutes of this announcement, the Government of India’s own TikTok account, which had more than 1 million followers, has been disabled. In a statement released this evening, the Indian government said that the apps were blocked because they were “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.”

A statement from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology mentions that the agency had received recommendations from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs for banning these apps on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. You can see the complete list of banned apps below.