Amazon Has Amazing Deals on MacBook Pro, AirPods, and More for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is next week which means now is a good time to pick up a new MacBook, iPad, or AirPods for your dad. Thankfully, Amazon has you covered with some pretty good deals on Apple products with fast shipping available on most items.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted by Amazon since its release last year. If you are looking to gift your dad the 16-inch MacBook Pro for Father’s Day, you are in luck as Amazon is offering some pretty solid deals on them.

The base model 16-inch MacBook usually retails for $2,399, but Amazon has discounted it by $300 to $2,099. The machine packs a 6-core Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. The more powerful $2,799 variant with the Core i9 processor and 1TB storage has also been discounted by $300 thereby bringing its price down to $2,499.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is also on discount on Amazon. You can get the base model MacBook Air for $899, down from its usual price of $999. The 512GB variant also sees a similar $99 discount which drops its price down to $1,199 from $1,299.

iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Amazon has selected variants of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale as well. The Magic Keyboard with trackpad for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro also sees a small $19 discount bringing its price down to $329.98 from $349.

AirPods/Pro

The AirPods and AirPods Pro are also heavily discounted on Amazon. The $159 AirPods with the wireless charging case is down to $129 and best of all, they are available with one-day shipping.

The AirPods Pro sees a smaller discount of $15 which brings its price down to $234 from $249. It is also available with two-day shipping depending on your location so you can get it before Father’s Day.

