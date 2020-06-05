Amazon is Heavily Discounting the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is once again being heavily discounted on Amazon. The recently launched 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh also sees a notable discount. So, if you are looking to buy either MacBooks, this is the time to do it.

The base variant of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro was already discounted earlier this week. This time around though, Amazon is discounting the models with the 10th gen processors making them a very attractive proposition for many. The top-end $1,999 configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 10th gen 2GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage has been discounted by $199 on Amazon. That’s a pretty good deal especially if one considers the fact that this machine was recently released by Apple.

As for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it has been frequently discounted by Amazon and other retailers since its launch. This time around, Amazon has discounted the base Core i7/512GB variant of the machine by $205 to $2,193 from its usual price of $2,399. The higher-end 1TB model with Core i9 processor has been discounted to $2,499. It usually retails for $2,799 so you are looking at a discount of $300 here. The deal on the high-end variant is among the best that we have seen and if you are in the market for a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you should definitely pull the trigger on this one.

If you are looking to buy a MacBook Air, that has also been discounted by Amazon. The base 256GB variant has been discounted by $50 to $949, while the 512GB variant sees its price drop to $1,199.

