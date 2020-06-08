Amazon Has Heavy Discounts on the MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is back again with some amazing discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Air. This time around, the e-commerce giant is discounting the 16-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $300 and the MacBook Air by $100.

The base model 16-inch MacBook usually retails for $2,399. It packs a 6-core Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has discounted this model by $300 to $2,099. This is among the lowest prices that we have tracked for this machine and it is usually discounted by $200. The more powerful $2,799 variant with the Core i9 processor and 1TB storage has also been discounted by $300 thereby bringing its price down to $2,499. These are great deals and if you are in the market for a new MacBook Pro, you should definitely pull the trigger on them.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Up until last week, Amazon was offering a $50 discount on the 2020 MacBook Air. Now though, you can get the base model MacBook Air for $899, down from its usual price of $999. The machine is not in stock though and it will only arrive on July 10, so you are going to get your hands on it by the second week of July. The 512GB variant is in stock though and it is also available at a $99 discount which drops its price down to $1,199 from $1,299.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.