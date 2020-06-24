Apple Acquires Fleetsmith to Improve iPad, iPhone, and Mac Enterprise Deployment

While Apple offers enterprise-grade features and security on its devices, including iPads, iPhones, and Macs, the company relies on third-party companies for enterprise deployment. After the announcement of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur during WWDC 2020 two days ago, the company has acquired an enterprise deployment firm to offer enterprise users a first-party MDM (mobile device management) solution.

Fleetsmith offers easy-to-use tools to deploy iPads, iPhones, and Macs in enterprise setups. The company announced through its blog earlier today that it has been acquired by Apple. While Fleetsmith’s announcement lacked any information about the size of the deal, it seems that the whole team at Fleetsmith will join Apple.

The blog post mentions that the team will continue to work on enterprise deployment and mobile device management to businesses and institutions of all sizes. It is possible that Apple will work with Fleetsmith’s existing team to develop first-party enterprise deployment tools and offer companies a way to integrate iPad, iPhones, and Macs in their work setup.

Fleetsmith’s current solutions will continue to work and the company has not announced any plans to shut down its current operations and solutions. This means that current Fleetsmith customers can continue enjoying the company’s services. The company automates device setup processes, intelligence, device management, and security (and security patching) for Apple TVs, Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

Apple recently acquired the popular iOS weather app Dark Sky and integrated some of its features into iOS 14’s stock weather app. The company’s other acquisitions this year include Beddit (for sleep tracking), Xnor.ai (on-device machine learning), Inductive (for improved AI), NextVR (for VR content broadcasting), and Voysis to improve Siri’s natural language processing.

Our Take

Similar to Apple, Fleetsmith’s idea is to offer its customers a way to deploy Apple products in a way that they just work. Since the Cupertino-based tech giant is increasing its focus on offering products and solutions to enterprise customers, buying an up and coming company in the enterprise deployment space was a logical step.

Hopefully, we will get to see Apple’s own MDM solution, which will also be great for other MDM solution providers in the future. Apple keeps on acquiring multiple companies every year, especially those which are doing good work in their market segments.