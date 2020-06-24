Apple to Add All Existing and New iOS and iPadOS Apps to ARM Macs by Default

During WWDC 2020, Apple unveiled its plan to move from Intel processors to ARM-based processors. The company also announced that it will launch the first ARM-based Mac as soon as the end of this year and that all iOS and iPadOS apps will be compatible with ARM Macs.

Apple has also mentioned that it will make all existing and new iOS and iPadOS apps on the macOS App Store for Macs that use Apple’s ARM-based processors. This means that all iOS and iPadOS apps will be made available by Apple by default. If developers don’t want their iOS and iPadOS apps on ARM-based Macs, they will have to opt-out.

Since ARM-based Macs will use the same underlying architecture that’s used in iPhones and iPads, iOS and iPadOS apps and their codebase will be automatically compatible with macOS. Developers won’t even have to make any modifications to their apps to make them run on ARM Macs. All iOS and iPadOS apps that are currently listed on the App Store will be listed by default on the Mac App Store for ARM Macs.

Oh okay there is a way for devs to opt-out of running their unmodified iOS apps on ARM Macs. pic.twitter.com/FG7e0dEqbx — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 23, 2020

There had been rumors regarding Apple’s plan to move from Intel processors (x86-x64) to ARM-based custom processors that are developed in-house by the company. During WWDC 2020, the company finally announced its plan and said that ARM-based Macs will have incredible performance and power efficiency.

It even showcased an ARM-based Mac Mini on the stage and ran several demos using the device. Ming-Chi Kuo has noted that Apple will also launch a 24-inch iMac and a 13-inch MacBook Pro with ARM-based custom processors.

Our Take

By choosing to make all existing and upcoming iOS and iPadOS apps on Mac App Store for ARM-based Macs, the company might be aiming to advertise millions of apps as soon as the first ARM Mac launches later this year. However, developers who already have full-fledged macOS apps might not want people to download iOS and iPadOS versions of their apps which might have comparatively limited functionality.