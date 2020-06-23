Apple Adds Optimized Charging Feature for AirPods to Slow Down Battery Aging

Apple announced many new features for its products during its WWDC 2020 online keynote. Even though it showcased plenty of new features, there are dozens of small and nifty features that the company couldn’t display during the event and we’re discovering them slowly. One such feature is optimized charging for the AirPods to improve battery longevity.

The Cupertino-based company claims to offer six hours of mixed usage on AirPods and 24 hours of cumulative battery life through the charging case. However, many people complain about significantly reduced battery life two years after purchasing AirPods. That’s because they continue charging their AirPods even after they are fully-charged and end up using more battery charge cycles, which results in degraded battery health.

To reduce battery health degradation on AirPods, Apple has introduced the Optimized Battery Charging feature on iOS 14. When you enable this feature, AirPods will learn your charging routine and will only charge the battery till 80% and then stops charging. It will only charge past the 80% charge level by the time you wake up or need to use AirPods. This way, battery health will not degrade as much and extend the overall lifespan of your AirPods.

This new feature waits until it thinks you are about to take AirPods off the charger and complete the remaining 20% charging. Apple has rolled out Optimized Battery Charging for various devices, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks over the past one year. The feature rolled out to iPads and iPhones with iPadOS 13 and iOS 13, respectively, while MacBooks received this feature with the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update last month.

The Optimized Battery Charging feature is immensely helpful for users who keep their devices plugged in for a long time. If you’re one of them you should enable the feature on your iPhone and MacBook, and on the AirPods when the final version of iOS 14 is released for everyone.