Apple Card Now Offers 0% Financing for iPad, AirPods, Macs, and More

As leaked last week, Apple has announced 0% financing option with Apple Card for the iPad, Mac, AirPods, and its other products. The company has been offering 0% financing on iPhones when purchased via Apple Card since December last year.

For Macs and iPad Pro, Apple is offering up to 12-month of interest-free financing, while for cheaper products like AirPods, HomePod, and Apple Pencil, the maximum time period for interest-free financing is 6 months. The only Apple products not eligible for the 0% financing include the Apple Watch and the iPod touch.

Plenty of retailers and banks offer 0% financing on not just Apple products but a variety of other devices as well. However, the benefit of using Apple Card is that one gets 3% cash back via Daily Cash when one purchases a product directly from Apple. The additional cash back helps sweetens the deal since it can be used to purchase other products and it is credited to one’s account at the end of the day.

To buy an Apple product at 0% interest-free financing using Apple Card, make sure to select the Apple Card Monthly installments option during the check out process. Apple Card is currently only available in the United States, so this interest-free financing is also only available to people residing in the country. Apple has been steadily improving Apple Card and the entire experience of using it since its release last year.

Have you gotten an Apple Card yet? How has your experience been with it so far?