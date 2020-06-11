Apple Details WWDC 2020 Schedule, Opening Keynote to Take Place on June 22

Ahead of WWDC 2020 later this month, Apple has shared the full schedule of the virtual conference. Interestingly, despite the switch to an online-only event, Apple says that this will be the “biggest WWDC to date.”

The opening keynote will take place on June 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT. It will be streamed directly from Apple Park and the live stream will be available on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, YouTube, and other usual sources. There will also be a Platforms State of the Union in which developers will get an in-depth look at everything that’s new on the next version of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This will take place on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s Developer app and website.

In total, Apple will be holding over 100 sessions from June 23 to June 26 focused on helping developers get up to speed with the new changes. It will post new videos at 10:00 a.m. PT every day on its Developer app and website. Apple will also be releasing a redesigned Apple Developer forums on June 18.

You can find the entire WWDC 2020 schedule over here.