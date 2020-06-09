Apple Releases iOS 13.6 Beta 2 to Developers

Apple had released the first developer beta version of iOS 13.5.5 last week along with the first developer beta builds of iPadOS 13.5.5, macOS Catalina 10.15.6, tvOS 13.4.8, and watchOS 6.2.8. Today, the company has released iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2 to developers. The update is now rolling out to registered devices, including all compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered developer devices.

The Cupertino-based company is now rolling out the second beta builds of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 to developers. The software updates are compatible with all iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, respectively, and have the appropriate profiles installed on them. Yes, Apple has changed the name of the update from iOS 13.5.5 to iOS 13.6, which is strange, but Apple has done this in the past.

The new updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over-the-air) system or from Apple Developer Center. The iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2 update brings a new feature that lets the device automatically download and install new operating system updates. Users can turn on or off either of those features. We also expect that the company has fixed some bugs and improved the system performance of the devices.

I don’t remember seeing this before in iOS/iPadOS – a way to let your device automatically download and/or install updates, without necessarily saying yes or no to both. Nice quality of life improvement. Found in iPadOS 13.6 beta 2. pic.twitter.com/qdEE1vKneP — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) June 9, 2020

We will update the article if we find other new features in iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2. The previous beta version of iOS 13.5.5 had revealed that Apple is working on ‘Apple Bundle’ for subscription services. The bundle comprises of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and other Apple subscription services. The update also reveals that Apple is working on keyboard shortcuts that would allow adjusting the brightness of the keys on the Magic Keyboard or other keyboards that are attached to the iPad.

Update: Apple has also released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Beta 2, tvOS 13.4.8 Beta 2, and watchOS 6.2.8 Beta 2 to developers.