Apple Offering Free AirPods with iPad and Macs As Part of Back to School Campaign

Apple has announced its Back to School promotion for 2020 today and this time around, the company is offering free AirPods on purchase of eligible products. Up until last year, Apple used to bundle free Beats headphones with eligible products.

Apart from the free AirPods, Apple is allowing students to buy its products at education pricing which is usually $100-$200 lower on MacBooks and around $50 lower than MSRP on iPads. Additionally, one can also upgrade to the AirPods Pro by paying $90 extra and get a 20% discount on Apple Care+ and other Apple accessories.

On Macs, Apple is offering students up to $200 discount and also bundling free AirPods with them. The discount brings the price of the MacBook Air to $899, 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1,199, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro to $2,199. The 5K iMac and the Mac Pro are seeing higher discounts.

For iPads, there is a discount of up to $100 along with discounts on accessories and AppleCare+. Free AirPods are also bundled with the iPad Pro and iPad Air and one can upgrade to the variant with the wireless charging case by paying $40 extra. The upgrade to the AirPods Pro will cost one $90 extra.

This is the first time that Apple is offering AirPods for free to its customers. Given that AirPods are massively popular and pairs well with Apple’s ecosystem, this is definitely a welcome change from the company. Apple usually announces its Back to School promotion in July but this time around, it has launched the campaign a few weeks early. In addition to free AirPods, customers will also get one year of Apple TV+ subscription for free along with 3 months of Apple Music trial provided they have not signed up for it before.

You can find all the deals from Apple’s Back to School promotion here.