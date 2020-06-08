Apple Patent Reveals Feature That Lets Users Take Virtual Group Selfies

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us and lots of parts of our lives due to social distancing norms and fear of being infected by the virus. Since people don’t want to come together, Apple is working on a feature that lets users capture group selfies without physically being together.

Apple has been granted a patent by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) that potentially lets multiple users located in different locations appear in the same selfie. Friends and family members could capture virtual group selfies and maintain a safe distance from each other.

The patent was first filed almost two years ago, so Apple probably didn’t predict the coronavirus infection, but the patent would prove quite useful now. The patent even allows people to swap places with others in the image, so those who always want to be in the center of a selfie can create their own version of the image.

The Cupertino-based company probably worked on the patent to let users create their own versions of selfies so that everyone is in the right place as per their preferences. This feature also makes it easier for people so that being in the frame is not as hard as it usually is.

This feature captures images of all the people, then removes the background from each image, probably via machine learning. The part of the image which shows users are then sent to a single phone to assemble the virtual group selfie. Then the final processed image is sent to all the participating users’ iPhones via AirDrop or other forms of communication.

Our Take

If Apple ends up rolling out this feature with an upcoming version of iOS, it makes up for an easier mechanism for capturing selfies. The patent also describes self-portrait videos and live streaming videos, so people could do co-live streaming of events or meetings by staying at their own homes or offices.

It would be great if the company rolls out this feature to all iPhones via iOS 14. However, Apple works on various patents that are never rolled out in end products, so there’s no telling if we would get to use this feature.