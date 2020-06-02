Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

Apple has released two generations of the Apple Pencil until now, and both of them have been launched in a single color: white. Now, it is being reported that the company’s stylus could be released in another classic color.

The Apple Pencil could be available in black if the information tweeted by Mr. Black turns out to be true. This new color will reportedly come with the next iteration of the Apple Pencil. Mr. Black doesn’t usually share Apple-related information, but he has shared multiple Apple prototypes in the past and is pretty accurate with leaks.

No information about the next-generation Apple Pencil has been leaked yet, so we don’t know anything about it yet, be it the design or specifications. However, we do know that Apple is working on next-generation iPads with Mini LED displays and there’s a possibility that the company could release Apple Pencil 3 alongside those iPad models.

Rumors had suggested that Apple could launch refreshed iPads by the second half of 2020, but it is now being reported that the Cupertino-based brand has delayed the launch due to supply chain issues that started with the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Apple recently launched the newer generation iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. So it is unlikely that we will see any new iPads this year. It is worth noting that all iPad models that are currently on sale are available in multiple colors, but the Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2 are available in just white.