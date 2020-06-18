Apple Rejects Facebook’s Gaming App from the App Store, Again

Apple is quite stringent when it comes to the rules of its ecosystem. It keeps on rejecting plenty of apps and games, even from big-name brands. After rejecting App Store updates from Basecamp’s new email app Hey, Apple has reportedly dismissed Facebook’s gaming app once again. Yes, the app was denied earlier multiple times, here’s why.

Facebook had unveiled its Gaming app in April, and it is a place where gamers can share their live streaming videos, watch game videos, engage, and even play some simple games. The Facebook Gaming app is available on Google’s Play Store for Android smartphones. The social media giant had submitted the app to Apple to be listed on the App Store for iOS devices, but it was rejected.

A report from The New York Times mentions that Facebook submitted its Gaming app on the App Store last month, for the fifth time, and it was rejected by Apple once again. The iPhone maker says that the app breaks the App Store rule that prohibits apps whose main aim is to distribute games. Apple’s move might be seen as anti-competitive by many as the company has been at the center of controversies for rejecting apps and games in an inconsistent way.

Even after changing the app’s design every time, Apple rejected the app for the same reason of distributing games (Rule 4.7 of the App Store). Facebook is thinking of removing HTML5 games altogether from its Gaming app. Apple might see Facebook Gaming as a competitor to its own App Store and Apple Arcade. Rejecting an app from a tech behemoth like Facebook shows how much control Apple exerts over its platforms.

Over the past few years, Apple has become more stringent with rules related to its App Store, but more importantly, the company has been inconsistent with its decisions. It rejected Samsung’s Pay Mini app because it saw the mobile payment app as a competitor to its own Apple Pay system. The company is trying to suppress apps that compete with Apple’s services or attempting to bypass subscription plans. Instances of Apple rejecting apps have increased over the past few months.

We keep trying to find logic, consistency in Apple's App Store decisions. What's different about Fastmail? Why not Gmail? Outlook? But it's looking at the question the wrong way. The answer is much more basic: power. Apple can do what they want, when they want, so they do. — DHH (@dhh) June 17, 2020

The European Commission is launching an investigation into Apple’s alleged anti-competitive practices. Companies like Netflix, Rakuten, Spotify, Tile, Tinder, and others have been at odds with Apple for being asked a massive cut from their subscription earnings. Most of these companies have removed the option to pay for their services through App Store’s in-app purchase methods and are redirecting their users to a web browser using which they can buy subscriptions directly from websites.