Apple released the first beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the developers right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2020 ended. While the first beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are relatively stable, many users are waiting for Apple to release the second beta to try out the OS. Then, there’s also the chance that Apple will fix some of the major bugs in the first beta of iOS 14 in the second release.

So, when will Apple release iOS 14 beta 2 to developers? Going by Apple’s previous beta release timeframe for iOS 13, a new iOS 14 beta should drop initially after every two weeks. Considering the first beta of iOS 14 was released on June 22nd, the second beta will likely release in the first week of July i.e. between July 6-7. The release of the second iOS 14 beta should also coincide with the release of the public beta of the OS. Apple tends to release the public beta of a major new iOS release with the release of the second developer beta.

This time around, apart from iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple will also be releasing a public beta of watchOS 7 for all interested Apple Watch owners. The three public betas should also release around the same time next week.

If you cannot wait for the second iOS 14 beta or the public beta program to start, you can always install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone right away if you wish to. Also, make sure to read about all the new iOS 14 features.