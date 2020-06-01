Apple is releasing a lot of software updates to its devices today, ahead of WWDC 2020. After releasing the final versions of iOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6, Apple has released the first developer beta builds of iOS 13.5.5, iPadOS 13.5.5, and macOS 10.15.6 today.

The Cupertino-based company has released iOS 13.5.5 Beta 1 and iPadOS 13.5.5 Beta 1 to registered developers. The updates can be installed on all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, respectively, and have appropriate developer beta update profiles.

The first developer beta versions of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 can be installed via OTA (over the air) or from the Apple Developer Center. There’s currently no information on what these new updates bring to the table, but we expect them to fix software bugs and improve the performance and stability of the compatible devices.

iOS 13.5.5 Beta 1 is out over the air. Video later… pic.twitter.com/91xuixT6fw — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2020

The macOS 10.15.6 Beta 1 update is compatible with all Macs that are running any version of macOS Catalina 10.15. No new features have been spotted in the first developer beta update of macOS 10.15.6 yet, but we will update the article accordingly if we find any UI changes or new features. The update can be installed via Apple Developer Center or through the OTA system by navigating to System Preferences > Software Updates.

The macOS 10.15.5 update was released a few days ago with battery health management features, Pro Display XDR color calibration fine-tuning features, and an option to control Automatic Prominence in Group FaceTime calls. Apple has also released the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update with important security fixes. There’s also a new security update for people with Macs running any version of macOS High Sierra 10.13.

Developing…