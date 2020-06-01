Apple Releases iOS 13.5.1 with Security Fixes

Apple had released the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 update for iPhones and iPads two weeks ago, bringing the COVID-19 contact tracing technology and other improvements. Now, the company has released the iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 software update for all iPhones compatible with iOS 13. It’s a bug-fixing update, and it is available for download via the OTA system.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released the final version of iOS 13.5.1 for iPhones and iPadOS 13.5.1. The new version of the operating system will likely fix the zero-day vulnerability in iPhones that allows jailbreaking them an easy affair. It can be downloaded on all iPhone and iPad models that are compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, respectively.

Usually, Apple releases multiple developer beta and public beta versions of iOS and iPadOS before releasing the final version to the general public. However, with iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1, there were no developer beta or public beta version releases, which means that the company could have fixed an important bug.

iOS 13.5.1 is out over the air now as well. If you have the beta profile I Stalled, remove it. I could not see it u til I did. Video later… pic.twitter.com/ELcjTaV06Z — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) June 1, 2020

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 updates provide important security updates and it is recommended for all users. Note that if you have jailbroken your iOS 13.5 running iPhone using Unc0ver, do not install the iOS 13.5.1 software update. The Unc0ver jailbreak was released for all iPhones running all versions of iOS, including iOS 13.5.

The iOS 13.5 and the iPadOS 13.5 updates were released in the fourth week of May 2020, and it brought support for the COVID-19 contact tracing notifications technology that was jointly developed by Apple and Google. It also brought FaceTime changes, face mask-related screen unlock improvements, and more.

Have you installed the new software update on your iPhone and iPad? Let us know if you manage to spot any changes to the UI or any new features.

Update: Apple has also released the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Developer Beta 1, tvOS 13.4.6, and watchOS 6.2.6 updates. The new tvOS version is compatible with fourth and fifth versions of Apple TV, while the watchOS 6.2.6 update is compatible with all Apple Watches.

There’s no word on what new features or improvements does the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 developer beta 1 update brings. However, we presume that it fixes bugs and improves system stability. It can be downloaded on Macs that are compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina and are registered to beta-test macOS developer beta releases. Navigate to System Preferences > Software Update to download and install the new version of macOS.

The tvOS 13.4.6 is a free update and can be installed on compatible Apple TV models by navigating to System > Software Update. It brings bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates. It is recommended by Apple for fourth-generation and fifth-generation Apple TVs.

The watchOS 6.2.6 is the ninth watchOS 6 update. The company had released the watchOS 6.2.5 update two weeks ago with Pride 2020 watch faces. Apple’s release notes state that the watchOS 6.2.6 update brings important security fixes. The update is free for all Apple Watch owners and can be installed via the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the new update, visit General > Software Update on the Apple Watch app.