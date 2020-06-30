Apple Releases iOS 13.6 Beta 3 to Developers

Apple had released iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2 to developers earlier this month and then shortly released the public beta versions of the operating systems. Today, the company has released the third beta versions of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6, and they can be downloaded on devices that are registered to beta test developer builds of iOS and iPadOS.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released the iOS 13.6 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 3 to developers, and the new builds can be downloaded via Apple Developer Center or the OTA (over the air) method. However, devices need to be registered to beta test these builds and have appropriate update profiles installed on them.

There’s no official changelog available for these updates right now, but we will update the article as soon as it is available. While we don’t know if Apple has added new features to iOS and iPadOS with these updates, we expect that the company might have fixed critical bugs and improved the performance, security, and stability of the system.

With iOS 13.6 Developer Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Developer Beta 2, Apple brought a new feature that lets the device automatically download and install new operating system updates. These features can be enabled or disabled independently. The Apple Health app also received the Symptoms section. Apple News also received a new feature to remember a user’s article reading position.