Apple Releases macOS Big Sur Beta 1 To Developers

Apple unveiled the next major version of macOS during the WWDC 2020 event today. With macOS Big Sur, the company has introduced a new UI design, various new features, and better apps, including an improved Safari web browser. Now, the first developer beta version of macOS Big Sur is available to download and install on compatible Macs.

The macOS Big Sur Developer Beta 1 update is now available to download from the Apple Developer Center and the OTA method. It can be downloaded and installed on compatible iMacs, iMac Pros, Mac Pros, and MacBooks that are registered to beta-test the developer builds of macOS. If you have a developer account, you can download the developer beta version of macOS Big Sur.

The new version of macOS brings a redesigned UI, Control Center, redesigned Notifications Center, newer widgets, better Messages and Apple Maps apps, and the hugely-improved Safari web browser app, and many more features. There are various other smaller tweaks that Apple has introduced with macOS Big Sur.

Since this is the first developer beta version of macOS Big Sur, you should expect all kinds of bugs and performance issues with the build. If you don’t have a dedicated Mac for beta-testing macOS, we would advise you to not install it on your main computer. More importantly, you should not install this beta version of macOS on mission-critical Macs.

Apple will release more developer beta versions of macOS in the coming weeks and then release public beta builds before releasing the final version for everyone a few months down the line. Let us know if you plan to install the first developer beta version of macOS Big Sur on your Mac. If you’ve already installed it, let us know how your experience has been in the comments section below.