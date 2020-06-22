Apple Releases watchOS 7 Beta 1 To Developers

Today, Apple announced major new versions of all its platforms—iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS—during WWDC 2020 keynote. For Apple Watches, the company unveiled watchOS 7 with new features and performance improvements. Now, the first developer beta version of watchOS 7 is available to download and install on compatible Apple Watches.

Apple unveiled watchOS 7 during its WWDC 2020 developers conference. Now, the company has released watchOS 7 Developer Beta 1 to developers for beta testing. If you have a developer account that’s registered with the Apple Developer Center, you can install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch right now.

If you want to know how to install watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch, you can read our simple, step-by-step tutorial that can help you out with the process. The watchOS 7 update is compatible with Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and the Apple Watch Series 5. The first-generation Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 1 are not compatible with watchOS 7.

watchOS 7 brings more watch faces, updates some existing watch faces, and introduces an option to share watch faces easily with other Apple Watch users. There’s Schooltime mode for kids, which will let you restrict certain features of the Apple Watch during a specific time for your kids.

Sleep tracking can show sleep duration, sleep quality, deep sleep time, and more aspects of your sleep. You can set sleep goals and track them. The new version of watchOS also brings mental health-related features like panic attack detection, stress levels, and blood oxygen detection. Not all new features are compatible with all Apple Watch models, though.

If you decide to install watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch, you should know that you can’t downgrade to watchOS 6 by yourself. You’ll have to visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Store for the downgrade process.