Apple’s Website Goes Black with Tim Cook’s Message on Racism amid George Floyd Protests

Apple CEO Tim Cook has published his open letter about George Floyd’s death and the problem of racism in the US. His message has been published on the home page of Apple’s website and talks about deep-rooted racism and discrimination in the American criminal justice system.

Tim Cook’s open letter addressed the death of George Floyd while in police custody last month. He referred to it as “senseless killing” and said that it is “shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a normal future.” He had shared a similar memo internally among Apple employees last week.

The open letter addresses the discrimination faced by the community of color in the US. Tim stated that although the situation has improved over the years, it is still far away from an ideal condition. He mentioned in his letter that people face racism not only in the form of violence but also in everyday experience. Discrimination is still seen in the disproportionate toll of diseases on Black and Brown communities and that there’s inequality in neighborhood services as well as children’s education.

The letter explains how Apple strives every day to become a company where people from every walk of life are welcomed around the world in its stores and tries to become a company that’s inclusive of everyone. Tim Cook stated that Apple’s mission has always been to create technology that “empowers people to change the world for the better.”

Tim also explained how Apple tries to fight environmental injustices such as climate change, which indirectly affects the people of color. The Cupertino-based company is donating to organizations, including Equal Justice Initiative, that fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Apple has always been vocal about various forms of crimes around the world, including the ones against LGBTQ communities.

You can financially help George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd and her mother Roxie Washington by visiting a fundraising campaign that has been set up on GoFundMe.