Apple’s WWDC 2020 Keynote Start Time

Apple is all set to announce iOS 14, watchOS 7, and much more at WWDC 2020 early next week. The event will be live-streamed by the company for all as it is not holding an in-person event. If you are wondering what time the opening keynote of WWDC 2020 will start in your timezone, find the time here.

The opening WWDC 2020 keynote will take place on June 22nd at 10:00 AM PST. It will be live-streamed by the company from Apple Park. Depending on whether you live though, the keynote start time will be different in your time zone. You can always watch the keynote on YouTube later on, but the fun of catching it live and seeing Apple executives talk about iOS 14, watchOS 7, and the future of Macs is something else entirely. You can find the WWDC 2020 opening keynote start time in your timezone below.

WWDC 2020 Opening Keynote Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out at what time the WWDC Keynote will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the WWDC 2020 keynote below.

* Adjusted for Daylight Saving Time (64 places).

Mon = Monday, 22 June 2020 (120 places).

Tue = Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (23 places).

