AirPods have become a must-have accessory for many iPhone users out there. The 2nd gen. AirPods as well as the high-end AirPods Pro, which offers immersive sound quality and ANC with Transparency Mode, are among the best wireless earbuds out there. The whole package doesn’t come cheap though. The regular AirPods is priced at $159 while the high-end AirPods Pro retail at $249. Similar to our expensive phones, it’s necessary to protect your AirPods from daily wear and tear and any potential damage using a case which is why we have compiled a list of the best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases for you.

The AirPods/AirPods Pro carrying case is made of a glossy material that is prone to scratches in daily use. The cases in the list below will offer 360-degree protection to your AirPods carrying case and support wireless charging. They also come with necessary cuts for LED indicator and charging port. Also with a keychain in the case, it becomes much easier for users to carry it around. Check out the best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases below.

Best AirPods Cases

Both the first-generation and second-generation AirPods are identical in size and shape. So, if you have the original AirPods laying around, you can use the case from the list below to protect them as well.

1. Metal AirPods Case

Most AirPods cases come with silicone or leather material. This one combines metal and silicon to protect the AirPods. It looks good and provides a firm grip. The case comes with various color options such as Red, Grey, Rose Gold, and Green. It is priced at $13 on Amazon.

2. Retro Design Gaming Case

This silicon case perfectly mimicks the retro gaming console from the childhood days. As for the AirPods cases, I strongly prefer Silicon material compared to leather or metal. It offers a better grip and protection against accidental drops. The color options include Light Grey and Black. It is priced at $13 on Amazon.

3. Camera AirPods Case

Camera enthusiasts, this one is for you. You can easily showcase your passion for photography with this case. It perfectly captures a physical camera with a lens, flash, and a shutter button. There are a couple of color options to choose from – Green and White. The pricing is set at $11 on Amazon.

4. Mini Car AirPods Case

This one is my favorite from the bunch. As the name suggests, this case clearly takes inspiration from the classic Mini car models. The attention to detail is praiseworthy. The headlamps, taillights, tires, bumpers, etc. are nicely designed. The Headlight and taillight glow at night with Blue and Red color respectively. The case is designed in a way to keep the charging port in the car boot. The Mini case also supports wireless charging if your AirPods charging case supports wireless charging.

There are three color options – Green, Red, and Classic White. The Mini AirPods case is priced at $13 on Amazon.

5. MOBOSI Military AirPods Case

Want to give a tough look to your AirPods Case? Go with this Military case from MOBOSI. Make no mistake, this one is still a silicon case soft TPU type material. But it’s designed in a way to look tougher. It comes with a seamless fit, wireless charging compatibility, and 360-degree protection. The pricing is set at $15.

Top AirPods Pro Cases

AirPods Pro comes with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), superior sound quality, and silicon ear tips for a better fit. The redesigned carrying case is wider than the regular AirPods case which is why regular AirPods case will not fit the AirPods Pro.

1. Nintendo Switch AirPods Pro Case

Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles right now. You can easily showcase your love for the gaming console with this AirPods Pro case. This case is made of high-quality soft silicone material, which is tough and durable and not easily deformed. The attention to detail with switches, controls, and other buttons are commendable. I like how the AirPods Pro case offers a similar keychain to easily carry it around. As expected, it’s only available in one color and priced at $10.

2. Starbucks AirPods Case

Coffee lovers, this one belongs to you. It mimics your regular morning coffee on your AirPods Pro case. The case is made of silicone material that offers excellent grip as well as protection against accidental drops. The company also offers Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Strawberry, and Absolute Voda style case. Don’t forget to check it out from the color options on Amazon. The Starbucks one is priced at $11 on Amazon.

3. Batman AirPods Case

If you are a Batman fan like me then you will appreciate this AirPods Pro case. The company claims to use a non-toxic no odor high-quality premium soft silicone material. The case also supports wireless charging. The company offers a mini Batman keychain with the AirPods Pro case. You can also opt for the similarly priced Captain America case at $12.5.

4. Spigen AirPods Pro Case

Spigen is a known name among case manufacturers. The AirPods case uses strong Resilient shock absorption and carbon fiber design. The case features precision cut out holes for LED indication and charging ports. It also supports wireless charging. The color option is limited to Black. The Spigen AirPods Pro case is priced at $17.

5. Leather AirPods Pro Case

So far, we have talked about silicon, metal, and hard materials for the AirPods case. But if you want something that looks and feels premium then you can go with this leather case. It’s made of genuine leather and comes with a metal clasp to help with the case handling. The company offers two color options – Brown and Black. It is priced at $20 on Amazon.

What are you waiting for? Hit the buy button and add more protection to your AirPods carrying case. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite AirPods or AirPods Pro case in the comments section below.

