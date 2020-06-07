The Best iPhone SE (2020) Battery Cases

The $399 iPhone SE has won Apple a lot of customers. For $399, the iPhone SE packs quite a bit of punch thanks to its A13 Bionic chip, a great 12MP rear shooter, and a compact package. However, one of the areas where the 2020 iPhone SE falters is in terms of battery life. Unlike the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone SE will not make it through a day of heavy use. If pushed hard, you are going to need to charge it in the evening. You can, however, boost the battery life of your iPhone SE by 40-50% or even more by simply using a battery case with it.

Apple itself does not sell any official battery cases for the 2020 iPhone SE. However, since the device shares the same design language as the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8, you can use one of the many third-party battery cases available on the market. In fact, you can even use Apple’s own Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 7/8 on the iPhone SE without any issues. With a battery case on your iPhone SE, you can boost its battery life to more than what the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro offer out of the box. That way, you get the best of both worlds: great battery life in a somewhat compact form factor.

The Catch with Using a Battery Case On 2020 iPhone SE

The 2020 iPhone SE supports wireless charging but if you use a battery case with it, you won’t be able to use it. While Apple’s Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS and higher series supports wireless charging, older models for the iPhone 7/8 don’t as these phones lacked wireless charging. Almost all third-party battery cases that are compatible with the 2020 iPhone SE do not support wireless charging as well. So, if you value wireless charging, you will have to give up on using a battery case. If a battery case would have supported wireless charging, one could have charged it and the phone by simply putting it on the wireless charger. Nonetheless, if you value battery life more and can live with this drawback, check out some of the best battery cases for the 2020 iPhone SE below.

The Best Battery Cases for 2020 iPhone SE

Apple Smart Battery Case

The best battery case for the iPhone SE on the market right now is from Apple itself. The Cupertino company’s battery case is actually meant for the iPhone 7/8, but it works with the new iPhone SE as well. The only downside is that you won’t be able to use the wireless charging feature on your iPhone with the case plugged in. If you can live with that, the Smart Battery Case can more than double your iPhone SE’s battery life. Apple claims the battery case can offer up to 26 hours of combined talk time, 22 hours of internet usage, and more. Another advantage of the battery case is that it will route the sound from the bottom-firing speaker on the iPhone SE to the front.

The 2020 iPhone SE has a battery capacity of 1,821mAh, while the battery case has a 2,365mAh battery which is more than double the phone’s battery. Even if one accounts for all the current conversion loss, your 2020 iPhone SE’s battery life should more than double itself with the charging case. One major advantage of Apple’s Smart Battery Case is that you can still use the Lightning port to connect other accessories on your iPhone which is not going to be possible with other third-party battery cases.

Apple still sells the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case for $99 in three different colors. It is a bit on the expensive side but worth the money.

QTShine Battery Case

If you don’t want to spend so much on a battery case for your iPhone SE, check out the QTShine battery case. It works with the iPhone 7/8 which also makes it compatible with the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery and the OEM claims it can extend the talk time of your iPhone by 17 hours or music playback by 60 hours. The huge battery means that the case can charge your iPhone SE at least 2-3 times. It will also automatically stop charging it to extend the battery lifespan of the device. One major issue with this battery case is that it is a bit hard to remove and if you don’t do it properly, you risk breaking it. And unlike the iPhone, it is not waterproof so keep it away from liquid.

QTShine claims to offer a 2-year after-sale technical support but that’s different from the regular warranty. Nonetheless, for less than $25, you really can’t complain much about and if the case ends up working for a few months, you would have had your money’s worth.

Alpatronix Battery Case

If you want a slim battery case for the iPhone SE that also supports Qi wireless charging, this one from Alpatronix is a good option to check out. The case will boost your iPhone SE’s battery life by about 40-50% which should be good enough for most people. The major benefit of this case is that it supports wireless charging so you can simply put it on top of a wireless charger to charge it as well as your phone. The only flipside here is that you don’t get access to the Lightning connector so you cannot connect any wired accessories to your iPhone. Nonetheless, for a slim battery case, Alpatronix’s battery case for the iPhone SE is pretty good, especially when you consider its price of $43.95.

Runsy Battery Case

The Runsy battery case features a massive 5500mAh battery that can more than double your iPhone SE’s battery life. The company claims up to 28 hours of talk time and 98 hours of music playback. While the case does not support Qi wireless charging, you can still use the Lightning port to connect other accessories to your iPhone. The downside to this case, however, is that you need to press the power button at the back to ensure that it starts charging the device. Similarly, you will have to press the power button to charge the device otherwise only the case itself will be charged. This is a relatively thick and heavy battery case that everyone might not like. It is also not water-resistant so keep it away from all kinds of liquid.

Mophie Battery Case

If you are looking for a battery case from a slightly more renowned brand for your iPhone SE, Mophie has you covered. While the company does not officially sell battery cases for the 2020 iPhone SE, its battery cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 should work just fine with the device as well. The company sells two different variants of its battery case — one with wireless charging and one without it. The case has been designed in such a way that it will amplify the sound coming out from the speaker. The 2525mAh battery inside the charging case is lower than what you would get from other such battery cases, but Mophie claims that it is still good enough to provide up to 27 hours of runtime.

Compared to other options in this list, Mophie’s battery case is a bit on the expensive side but it is available in a multitude of colors that other battery case makers don’t offer.

Do you use a battery case with your iPhone SE? Or are you happy with its battery life? Drop a comment and let us know!