BOE Fails to Deliver First OLED Panels Shipment for iPhone 12 to Apple

Chinese display maker BOE has been trying to get into Apple’s display supply-chain for the last few years. It was widely expected that the display maker would be supplying Apple with OLED panels for at least the iPhone 12 models this year. However, the company has failed to deliver the first shipment of OLED panels to Apple. Seemingly, the OLED panels did not pass its QC which led to this failure.

This does not put BOE out of the race to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 12 to Apple which is due to launch in late Q3 or early Q4 this year. The company still has time to and it is expected to try to supply Apple with OLED panels in the second half of the year. The delay, however, would mean that Apple ends up using BOE display panels on its refurbished and older devices. This is not the first time that we have heard about BOE failing to supply Apple with the required OLED panels.

If BOE does end up failing to supply OLED panels to Apple, it would mean that the Cupertino company will once again have to rely on Samsung Display and LG Display for its OLED panel requirements. Apple has been trying to diversify its OLED supply-chain for the last few years but has not met with any real success. The company sourced OLED panels exclusively for the iPhone X from Samsung Display and continued to do so until the iPhone XS in 2018. LG Display did supply Apple with around 5 million OLED panels in 2019 but that number pales in comparison to the 50 million+ display panels supplied by Samsung. This year though, LG Display is expected to supply more OLED panels, though it will be limited to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. For the other three iPhone 12 models including the two iPhone 12 Pro models that are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion, Apple will source the displays exclusively from Samsung.