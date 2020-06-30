Get 10% Bonus When You Directly Add Funds to Apple ID

Apple offers multiple ways in which you can add funds to your account. iTunes Gift Card is one of the ways and the other is adding funds directly to your Apple ID. Now Apple is offering a 10% bonus on funds added to Apple ID. In other words, you can earn as much as $20 discount when you add $200 to Apple ID.

Apple offers a maximum discount of $20 when you add funds to Apple ID. Once added, the funds can be used to purchase any apps, games, movies, and also for in-app purchases. That apart you can also pay for Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV with the added funds. So there is a good chance that you will end up utilizing the funds sooner or later. Moreover, you can use funds to pay for Netflix, Disney+, and other subscriptions. If you use Apple services, Apps, Games, or In-app purchases then it makes sense to add $200 and get a $20 bonus.

Follow the steps below and directly add funds to your Apple ID

Open the App Store

Tap on your profile picture that is displayed on the top right corner

Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID

Enter the amount, you can choose from preset options or enter a custom amount

Tap on Next

Authenticate the transaction by tapping on Pay and using your TouchID/FaceID.

Previously Apple had offered a 10% bonus while adding funds to Apple ID. Please note that the offer typically expires in one month. So it is better to hurry up and add the funds. On a related note, retailers often offer a better discount varying from 15-20% on iTunes gift cards.