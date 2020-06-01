Forgot Your iPhone Passcode or Screen Time Passcode? Bypass It Without Using iTunes

Apple offers one of the secure unlocking methods on smartphones using Face ID and screen passcode. The iPhone will automatically disable itself if someone tries to unlock the device incorrectly several times. While the mechanism is geared towards securing your device data against the thieves, it might leave you with a disabled iPhone if you or your little ones accidentally try to unlock the iPhone multiple times. The iPhone also gets disabled when you forget the passcode.

iMyFone LockWiper to unlock iPhone can be your ultimate solution to bypass your iPhone lock screen if you have forgotten your passcode or Screen Time passcode. The toolkit is available on both macOS and Windows. It’s no surprise that the iMyFone LockWiper software has already witnessed over 10 Million downloads.

The toolkit supports all the major iPhones and iPads including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. It also works flawlessly with the latest version of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

Unlock iPhone Screen Passcode

Did you forget your iPhone passcode? Did your iPhone get disabled using the wrong passcode several times? In such cases, you can use the unlock iPhone screen passcode tool from the iMyFone LockWiper.

Before you start off, let me warn you about the outcomes of the process. The option will completely erase all the data on the device. It will also update iOS software to the latest version. Please also note that screen passcode recovery can be done by putting the device in recovery mode but LockWiper makes it much easier.

Download and launch iMyFone LockWiper for iOS users.

Connect your iPhone to the PC or Mac and select the Unlock Screen Passcode option. It will extract the device information on the screen. The latest iOS firmware will be downloaded. Keep your device connected to the PC or Mac for a successful firmware extraction. After the complete extraction, click on the ‘Start Unlock’ option from the following screen. Authenticate the process and the LockWiper software will start removing the screen lock on the device.

Unlock Screen Time Passcode

Screen Time Passcode (also known as Restrictions passcode) is a separate 4-digit passcode designed to secure changes to the Screen Time settings on the iPhone. While setting up the Screen Time option on your iPhone, you are asked to add Screen Time Passcode so that no one can change the Screen Time settings without authentication. But if you forget it then you can unlock the Screen Time Passcode using the iMyFone LockWiper for iOS.

Launch iMyFone LockWiper and connect your device to the PC or Mac. Tap on the Unlock Screen Time Passcode and it will remove the Screen Time Passcode from the device. Keep in mind that the process will remove the entire Screen Time history from the device.

If you are using iOS 11 or earlier versions on the iPhone, then the LockWiper software will recover the Restrictions passcode from the iTunes backup and display the four-digit code on the screen.

As for pricing, users can either go with a subscription or a lifetime license. It costs $69.95 for 1 PC/Mac per year. The good news is, iMyFone is offering a $40 discount to the iPhoneHacks readers. You only need to pay $29.95 using the coupon code F487SA (valid for 1 year) during checkout.

iMyFone also offers LockWiper software for Android devices. Using that, you can instantly remove Android locks with ease.

Which iPhone issue are you facing right now? Do tell us your experience using the iMyFone LockWiper for iOS in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.