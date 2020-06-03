$5 Billion Class Action Lawsuit Proposed Against Google for Tracking Chrome Users in Incognito Mode

A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Google for tracking Chrome users when they used the browsers in “private” mode. The lawsuit seeks $5 billion in damages from Google for such unlawful activity.

Like other browsers, Chrome also has an incognito mode which many people tend to use when they don’t want their browsing activity or behavior to be tracked by the browser. However, as per the lawsuit, Google gathered data through its other products including Analytics, Ad Manager, and other website plug-ins, irrespective of whether a user clicked on Google-supported ads or not. As per the complaint, this allowed the company to learn about a user’s friends, their hobbies, favorite foods, and even “the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things.”

Google “cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone,” the complaint said.

Google spokesman Jose Castaneda issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit and Chrome tracking users in incognito mode:

“As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity,” he said.

The proposed lawsuit mentions “millions” of Google users since June 1, 2016 who have browsed the internet in “private” mode. It is seeking $5,000 in damages per user for violation of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

Did you know that Google tracked users in Chrome incognito mode using its other products and services? Are you comfortable with your activity being tracked by your browser when using incognito mode?