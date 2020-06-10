Deals: Grab Discounted 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Pro

Want an awesome work-from-home setup to stay productive during this pandemic? A MacBook Pro might be one of the best solutions computers that you can buy, especially if you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem. You can also pair it with the AirPods or the AirPods Pro for a great setup. And today is a great time to buy these products as they’re now being sold with discounts on Amazon and B&H.

Amazon and B&H are selling 16-inch MacBook Pros at discounted prices. Both retailers are offering $300 discounts on the 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 512GB version usually costs $2,399, but it is not being sold for just $2,099. The 1TB version usually costs $2,799, but both online stores are offering it for just $2,499.

The AirPods are also being discounted on Amazon right now. The AirPods Pro, AirPods with Charging Case, and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case have decent discounts compared to their usual prices. The AirPods Pro can be purchased today for $234, which is a $15 discount over its regular price.

The AirPods with Charging Case is now priced at $130, which is a $29 discount, while the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can be purchased from Amazon for $169, a $30 discount over the regular price. There’s a $10 discount on the wireless charging case for the AirPods. You can have a look at all the deals below.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro Deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, 512GB SSD): $2,099 [Amazon] – $300 off

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, 512GB SSD): $2,099 [B&H] – $300 off

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, 1TB SSD): $2,499 [Amazon] – $300 off

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, 1TB SSD): $2,499 [B&H] – $300 off

Apple AirPods Deals

