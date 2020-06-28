Deal: Amazon Offering Amazing Discounts on 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air

The pandemic has forced millions of people across the globe to work from home. This also means that now is the time to invest in a good MacBook so that you can comfortably work from your home. Amazon is running some great deals on the 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro and some MacBook Air models which are good enough to make you pull the trigger on them.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD and 6-core Core i7 processor usually retails for $2,499. However, you can currently get it for just $2,150 after a $250 discount. The 1TB version with an 8-core processor is currently discounted by $300 which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. While we have seen slightly lower prices for the latter configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is still a very good deal that you can take advantage of.

13-inch MacBook Air

The recently refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is also available at a slight discount on Amazon currently. The base variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8th gen. 1.4GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is discounted by $99 to $1,199. The 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $99 discount to $1,399. The machine is currently out of stock on Amazon though and you will only be able to get your hands on it next month.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is also on discount on Amazon. You can get the base model MacBook Air for $899, down from its usual price of $999. The 512GB variant also sees a similar $99 discount which drops its price down to $1,199 from $1,299.

If you end up buying a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, do drop a comment and let us know about it!

