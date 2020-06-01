Deal: Apple’s Latest 13-inch MacBook Pro Already Discounted by $200 on Amazon

Apple refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup last month with double the base storage and faster 10th-gen Intel processors for the high-end models. Selected models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are now already on discount on Amazon and you can pick one up for as low as $1,099.

The base model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB storage officially starts from $1,299. However, Amazon has discounted it by $199, meaning you can get it for $1,099. That’s an excellent price for the machine, and if you were in the market for a MacBook Air, you should ideally consider buying the 13-inch MacBook Pro as it offers more bang for the buck at this price point.

The 512GB variant of the machine has also been discounted by $200 which means you can get it for $1,299 instead of $1,499. Remember that the entry-level variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro feature the older 8th-gen Intel Core processors so they do not really offer any performance improvements compared to their predecessor. They do, however, come with the more reliable Magic keyboard which includes a physical Esc key as well. As of now, Amazon is not offering any discount on the $1,799 and higher variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro which features the 10th-gen Intel processors.

The machine could run out of stock soon since this is a pretty good deal so make sure to order it as soon as possible.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.