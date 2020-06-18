Deals: Get Amazing Discounts on 11-Inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 5

Since you are now spending more time at your home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related social distancing norms, now is an as good time as any to get yourself quality gadgets for entertainment and work. If you’re looking to buy an iPad or a MacBook, we have some crazy good deals for you.

Amazon is now offering a $394 discount on the 1TB version of the previous-generation iPad Pro 11-inch. Compared to its regular price of $1,349, the pro-grade tablet is now being sold for under $1,000 ($954.69 to be exact). B&H is offering the same iPad model for $1,049, which is still a great deal at a discount of $300.

The iPad Air 10.5-inch’s 256GB version is being sold on Amazon for $549. Although you’ll see a price of $619 when you land on the product page, you can add it to the cart to automatically get a $70 discount. That’s a total discount of $100 compared to the tablet’s regular price. Amazon is also offering a $100 discount on various models of the 13-inch MacBook Air, and that’s the best we’ve seen to date.

Amazon is also discounting all Apple Watch Series 5 at $100 off on all variants.

Apple iPad Pro Deals

Apple iPad Air Deal

Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch (256GB): – $100 off

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel Core i3 10th. Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $899 [Amazon] – $100 off

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel Core i5 10th. Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,199 [Amazon] – $100 off

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm (GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band) : $299 [Amazon] – $100 off

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm (GPS, Aluminum Case, Sport Band): $329 [Amazon] – $100 off

